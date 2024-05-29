Search
Columbus man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

John W. Hayes. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Jail)
Jay Adkins
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested on Tuesday for drug possession during a traffic stop in Bartholomew County.

On Tuesday, a deputy with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was observed speeding northbound near the intersection of North 550 West and U.S. 31. During the traffic stop, a passenger inside the vehicle, identified as John William Hayes, displayed nervous behavior.

A K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle during the traffic stop, which resulted in K-9 Jari indicating the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a backpack belonging to Hayes that contained methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, smoking devices, marijuana, oxycodone pills, and other items of evidence, including nearly $3,000.

Hayes was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

K-9 Jari with evidence collected during the traffic stop. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department)

