Crime Watch 8

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner.

At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

On Monday the coroner’s office identified the victims as Jose Varela, 35, and Alfredo Garcia, 52. Two others were also inured.

Police have identified a person of interest and are searching for them. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police believe it was an isolated incident. No arrest has been made.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks

Politics /

Another warmup on the way

Weather Blog /

Parents share unnecessary times they took their kids to the ER

News /

India Johnson of Thrival Academy shares lessons in leadership

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.