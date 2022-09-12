Crime Watch 8

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner.

At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

On Monday the coroner’s office identified the victims as Jose Varela, 35, and Alfredo Garcia, 52. Two others were also inured.

Police have identified a person of interest and are searching for them. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police believe it was an isolated incident. No arrest has been made.