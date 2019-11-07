Coroner: Woman found dead at Fountain Square church was strangled, stabbed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the woman who was found dead on a couch in a church in the Fountain Square neighborhood Sunday morning was strangled and stabbed to death.

Julie Morey, 58, was found dead on a couch at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. That’s at 950 Prospect Street.

IMPD has not given any details about Morey including whether she was a member or regular attender at the church or when or how she got inside.

News 8 spoke briefly on the phone with the woman who found Morey unresponsive inside the REC building Sunday morning. She is an employee and didn’t want to comment further.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, call police at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.