Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers searching for 54-year-old fugitive sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office sex and violent offender registry unit are asking for help locating a 54-year-old fugitive sex offender.

Randy Lawson is wanted in Marion County. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Lawson was originally convicted of child molesting in 2003.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.