INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man has died after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 1700 block of N. Bolton Ave. after reports of a man found dead in the just before 6 a.m.

Authorities confirmed to News 8 an adult male suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 36-year-old Gary Hill.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting