Crime Watch 8

Docs: Detective poses as 14-year-old girl, catches convicted child molester

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A convicted child molester from southern Indiana was arrested Tuesday after sending explicit messages to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detective was posing as the girl, according to court papers.

Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, was arrested on one count of child solicitation, one count of dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, and one count of patronizing a prostitute.

Perry is previously convicted of child molesting on two different occasions.

On Nov. 29, the detective was on Kik, a messaging app, when the detective got a message from Perry.

The detective was portraying himself as a 14-year-old girl named Carly.

Perry was messaging the girl about “narcotics and sex,” according to court docs.

“Conversations were discussed by Perry where he stated that he has participated in drug usage, drug dealing, and sexual denomination,” court papers say. The detective then “discussed age related topics such as: mom…homework, online classes, and grades to let Perry know their current age.”

On Dec. 2, Perry asked the girl how old she was. The detective responded by saying she was almost 15.

Perry responded saying, “I’m not gonna treat you like a kid. Yeah I’m older than you,” court docs state.

Perry then asked the girl not to discuss her age with other people.

Perry and the girl agreed to have sex for $125 and chose an abandoned Franklin church as the meeting location.

On Dec. 6 around 2 p.m., Perry arrived at the location where he was met by detectives.

“Next to Perry was a bag of sexual toys,” court papers say.

Perry was arrested and admitted to child soliciting, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, and prostitution.

He is in the Johnson County Jail. His bond is set at $17,600.