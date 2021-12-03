Crime Watch 8

Docs: Drunk driver ran red light, crashed into another drunk driver; 1 child dead, 3 more hurt

Giovanni Romero (left) and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal (right) were charged in the crash. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed after one child was killed and three more were injured in a crash involving two intoxicated drivers.

Giovanni Romero, 21, and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal, 44, face charges for the Nov. 26 crash.

Investigators say video from a gas station at the corner of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue shows a westbound vehicle driven by Romero disregard a flashing red light at a high rate of speed. A witness to the crash estimated the car was traveling at 70-75 miles per hour.

Romero’s vehicle was struck by a northbound minivan driven by Miranda-Carvajal. When officers first spoke to her, she denied being the driver but investigators say she later admitted that she was driving.

Court documents state that the four children inside of the van were not wearing seatbelts.

Miranda-Carvajal’s husband spoke with detectives. He said they had been at drinking at a house party prior to the crash. Detectives said the husband, Efrain Perez, was difficult to understand due to his level of intoxication but he said his wife was “not bad” and that she was driving. Court documents state she had a BAC of .13%.

An 8-year-old girl in the minivan died following the crash. Court documents state her chest was cracked and doctors were massaging her heart. A 16-year-old girl in the minivan suffered a C2 fracture in her spine. The two other children were also transported to a hospital with injuries. On Nov. 29, a social worker told an IMPD detective that an 11-year-old child in the crash was showing “little to no brain activity” while hospitalized. The fourth child, 12, was released from the hospital after being treated for a femur injury.

The relationship between Miranda-Carvajal and the children is not directly stated in the court documents. News 8 has reached out to investigators for clarification.

Detectives say Romero admitted to having “a couple of shots” and was on his way home after leaving the home of an acquaintance, according to court documents. He had a BAC of .09%, according to court documents.

Romero faces charges of:

Causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE (Alcohol Concentration Equivalent) of .08 or more

Causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more (two counts)

Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Romero had an initial hearing in court on Thursday. He’s due back in court on Dec. 22.

Miranda-Carvajal faces charges of:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicate/endangering a person less than 18 yrs – four counts

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of at least .08 but less than .15

She had an initial hearing on Thursday. She’s due back in court on Feb. 23.