Docs: Greenfield mother drives intoxicated, crashing with infant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield mother was arrested after police say she was speeding at almost 100 mph with her infant in the car, which resulted in a serious crash, causing the child to suffer injuries.

Megan Baker, 26, was arrested for a warrant issued on Dec. 21 on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18, OWI while endangering a person, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a severe vehicle accident with entrapment at 10322 E U.S. 40 just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.

The responding deputy stated in the court documents that he saw Baker’s inverted white Honda Civic in the left lane of U.S. 40 eastbound, with the front of the vehicle facing westbound. The infant was located in a witness’ arms before she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis after a report of her left arm not moving.

A witness at the scene told investigators that Baker’s vehicle left the roadway, and crashed into a grassy median, leaving over 400 feet of destruction on U.S. 40 before rolling over and then coming to a rest.

Court documents reveal that Megan’s Honda showed a precrash speed of 97.6 mph. Investigators say that based on training and experiences, it would be expected that a severe crash of this caliber would have caused fatalities of all occupants.

It was later determined that the child suffered a “brain bleed” caused by the accident. According to court documents, the infant was released from the hospital to her grandparents temporarily as Baker’s parental rights were revoked, and her daughter is a ward of the state until determined otherwise.

The deputy then spoke with Baker, who was in the passenger seat inside the Charlottesville Fire Department firetruck. Baker was seen to be suffering from facial lacerations, contusions, and bruising from the accident.

Baker was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment. Due to her injuries, she was not taken to the Hancock County Jail for placement.

While speaking with Baker, she was showing signs of impairment with slurred speech and glossy eyes. Baker also expressed concern about law enforcement taking her child and repeatedly asking if she was under arrest, which furthered the deputy’s suspicion of impairment.

A responding officer at the scene said he could smell alcohol on Baker’s breath and located three open Shooters liquor containers of “99 Brand” in her purse, a prescription pill bottle for Adderall, a vape pen, and an empty can of Coors Light Beer.

A search warrant was granted for deputies to test Baker’s blood after she refused to cooperate with officers. On Nov. 15, the results of Baker’s revealed her blood-alcohol count of 0.184, which was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 at the time of the incident.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says the arrest came three months after the initial incident due to pending toxicology results. Baker was released the following day after her arrest on a $2,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 25.