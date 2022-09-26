Crime Watch 8

Docs: IMPD bodycam captures confession of suspect in shooting outside day care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man suspected of fatally shooting the mother of his child outside of a day care admitted to the shooting, according to court documents acquired by News 8.

Orlando Mitchell, 33, sits in jail awaiting formal charges for the murder of 32-year-old Krystal Walton on Sept. 16. Online jail records indicate he has a court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Walton was shot shortly after dropping off her kids at Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street around 7:30 a.m. One witness who spoke to police said she was aware of domestic issues between Walton and Mitchell including a restraining order and that Mitchell was no longer allowed in the day care due to the restraining order.

Around three hours later, police found Mitchell a few miles east of the day case at a bus stop near 10th and Delaware streets. According to the court documents, a person got on an IndyGo bus and told the driver that he had just called 911 because another man at the stop, later identified as Mitchell, admitted to killing his girlfriend. The IndyGo driver also called 911 and provided a description.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they said they found Mitchell holding a rifle. IMPD said two officers opened fire when Mitchell refused to drop the weapon, striking him in the leg.

According to the documents, body-worn cameras used by IMPD picked up Mitchell making confessional statements regarding the shooting.

“I shot that b****,” Mitchell is alleged to have said while being treated after being shot by police. ““I shot that b**** in the face!”

Mitchell took a plea deal and received probation for a previous domestic violence case involving Walton in March 2021. A warrant for his arrest had been issued for Mitchell the day prior to the shooting for a residential entry and invasion of privacy case also involving Walton.

Police investigating the case also spoke to Mitchell’s mother after she arrived at the day care following the shooting.

“Orlando made recent threats and told his mother, ‘If he couldn’t see his son, she wasn’t gonna be in his life either,’” court documents state. “..[s]he has not spoken to her son in almost a

month because he stated he was going to kill the victim and make it a ‘murder suicide’.”