Crime Watch 8

Docs: Woman shoots husband on I-69 as birthday party goes awry

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A birthday celebration went awry when a wife shot her husband on the side of I-69, according to court documents.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Fishers Police Department responded to I-69 northbound near 116th Street in regards to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Shaalea Davis outside of an SUV standing over Curtis Williams III with a gun in her right hand. Williams, who was lying on the ground, yelled toward police saying Davis had not shot him. Investigators later found the two were married.

Officers arrested Davis on scene. She now faces nine charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Officers investigating the incident say the pair have been married since April and had 16 kids between the two of them. Davis, Williams and one of their children went to AMC Castleton Square movie theatre in Fishers to celebrate the child’s 12th birthday.

On the way home from the movie, an argument began between Davis and Williams.

According to court documents, the couple began arguing the night before when Davis’ old boyfriend messaged her, expressing interest in her romantically. When Davis showed Williams the message he became angry.

Williams began talking about the issue on their way home from the movie. The two gave investigators different accounts of what happened that night.

According to Williams, he brought up the issue in the car and Davis threw a drink at him while he was driving the car. She then ripped his shirt off, leading him to pull over on the side of I-69.

He then used his shirt to clean up the spill and exited the SUV.

He told investigators he mentioned something to Davis about a divorce, which angered her. She then said she was pregnant and would kill Williams and his children.

Williams backed up toward the driver’s side of the SUV, heard a gun shot and realized he’d been shot in the arm and abdomen.

He told investigators that he initially told police that Davis had not shot him because he feared she would get “in trouble.”

Medical examinations show Williams had a broken arm and several gunshots.

Davis had a different account of the night, though.

She told investigators she was caught off guard when her husband brought up the issue from the previous night, saying she thought they had resolved it.

Davis said, while they were on their way home from the movie, Williams accused her of infidelity in front of their 12-year-old son, which angered her.

According to her record, Williams then punched her in the stomach roughly four times saying she was pregnant with the old boyfriend’s child.

Davis said Williams then pulled over on the side of the interstate and ordered her to get out. Davis said they got out of the SUV after Williams had pulled over and she called 911. Williams then threatened to “blow her head off” and came toward her aggressively and she shot him.

Several witnesses told investigators that Davis was the instigator of the situation.

Davis had an initial court hearing Tuesday afternoon.