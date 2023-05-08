Employee shot at a Lawrence Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree located in the 10500 block of Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Lawrence Police Department said Monday that a woman was shot at a grocery store in Lawrence.

Around 1:23 p.m., police were sent to 10555 Pendleton Pike in Lawrence on report of a person shot. That is the location of a Dollar Tree in Lawrence.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman, who was said to be an employee of the store, with a gunshot wound.

Chief Gary Woodruff with Lawrence Police told News 8 that the woman was critically injured in the shooting. Investigators also believe the shooting was not a random act, and say the suspect was someone the woman knew.

Investigators have not identified the name of the woman or suspect, and no further information was immediately available by Monday afternoon.