Fair housing complaint against Indy woman, HOA, property manager to move forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal court on Wednesday ruled a fair housing complaint can move forward against an Indianapolis woman, a property management company and a homeowners association.

This is new information on a story we’ve been following since 2018.

Vicki New, Kirkpatrick Management and Twin Creeks Homeowners Association have been accused of participating in a pattern and practice of “harassing, taunting, and threatening African American and Latino residents, guests, and contractors,” according to a press release from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (FHCCI).

New, the property management company and the HOA are also accused of “creating a hostile environment” in the Twin Creeks subdivision in Indianapolis. That’s on the city’s northwest side off West 62nd Street between Zionsville and Georgetown roads.

The case stems from complaints against New, including video footage showing her throwing no trespassing yard signs at her neighbors. Days after the video went public in 2018, police arrested New for battery and trespassing.

Court documents say the homeowners association and management company failed to take action to stop New from harassing and taunting them.

The federal court complaint was originally filed in April of 2020.

“We are extremely pleased with the court’s rulings ensuring that all defendants answer as to their role in allowing this harmful discrimination to continue for so long, including the lack of sufficient response by the Twin Creeks Homeowners Association and Kirkpatrick Management Company to resident complaints,” said Amy Nelson, executive director of the FHCCI, in a press release sent to News 8.

