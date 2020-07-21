Father arrested in the disappearance, death of 10-year-old son

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 10-year-old son, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anthony Dibiah has been taken into custody for the death of Nakota Kelly, according to police.

IMPD said that on July 19, just before 12 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 6000 block of West Lake South Drive for a child welfare check, with the caller saying that Dibiah had killed Kelly.

Once on the scene, officers did locate a crime but did not find Dibiah or Kelly.

Detectives remained on the scene, searching the area for evidence and witnesses. Then, according to police, on July 19, around 4 p.m., state police in Missouri found Dibiah with his white-colored Jeep Patriot near Highway 38 in Missouri.

Police said information and evidence leads them to believe that the 10-year-old is dead. However, the search for the child’s remains continues.

Dibiah has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.