FBI, IMPD investigate armored truck robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police and federal agents were investigating after an armored truck was robbed outside a business on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Thursday morning to a reported armed robbery outside the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 6100 block of East Washington Street. That’s near Arlington Avenue, a few blocks south of Pleasant Run Golf Course.

FBI agents are investigating the robbery alongside IMPD, an FBI spokesperson confirms to News 8.

No arrests have been made and police have not shared details on any possible suspects.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD and the FBI Indianapolis office for additional information.