Feds: Man groomed Indiana teen, paid Uber to drive her to New Jersey for sex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A New Jersey man faces charges after being accused of paying Uber to drive a 15-year-old girl from Indiana to New Jersey to have sex with him.

Arnold Castillo, 22, of Paterson, New Jersey, is charged with enticement of a minor and interstate transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Castillo started communicating with the girl on social media in February. He sent her gifts and money with the goal of luring her to New Jersey to have sex with her. These tactics are called “grooming,” a process used by sex offenders to gain trust an alienate minors from their family and friends, federal prosecutors say.

Court papers say Castillo enticed the girl to travel from Indiana to New Jersey around May 3. He then paid for an Uber to pick her up and drive her across state lines, prosecutors say.

Investigators used data from the social media application that was used, and traced the girl to an address in Patterson, New Jersey. On May 11, they found the girl at Castillo’s home and brought her back to her mother. Police arrested Castillo on the same day.

If convicted, Castillo faces up to life in prison.