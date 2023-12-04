Female dead after shooting near Scarborough Boulevard, Crest Lane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female is dead after a shooting near Scarborough Boulevard and Crest Lane on Sunday evening.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7900 block of Scarborough Boulevard. When officers arrived to the location, they found a female with gunshot wounds in the street near the 7300 block of Crest Lane. Medics arrived shortly after and declared the female dead on the scene.

Officials did not confirm if the female was an adult or juvenile.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting IMPD with the investigation and will release the name of the victim after her family has been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Joe Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.