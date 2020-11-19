Firefighter injured in overnight arson fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One firefighter was injured in a fire on the city’s near west side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
IFD said that just after 2:30 Thursday morning crews responded to the a house fire in the 100 block of Neal Avenue.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 25 minutes. However, one firefighter did sustain an injury, a burn to his leg.
The department has also ruled that the blaze was intentionally set.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
