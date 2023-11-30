Fishers police investigating road rage shooting near I-69

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fishers Police Department are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred near I-69 Wednesday.

According to investigators, the road rage shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of E. 106th St. (just west of I-69). All parties involved in the incident have been contacted and are cooperating with investigators. One person drove to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives with the Fishers Police Department are investigating to determine what caused the incident. Officials ask that any witnesses to the incident contact Detective Rob Baker of the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3134 or by email at Bakerr@fishers.in.us.