Former co-owner of restaurant faces battery charges

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Jackson County arrested a former Seymour restaurant owner for inappropriately touching female employees.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday night that Marc Gebhart, 67, was arrested Monday. He is the former co-owner of Vat & Barrel.

Troopers say the investigation began in February when a former employee told them Gebhart touched her inappropriately in 2023 at a separate location in Seymour.

Investigators say more victims were then discovered, with incidents happening as far back as 2020.

Gebhart faces multiple battery charges.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.