Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former co-owner of restaurant faces battery charges

Former restaurant owner arrested for touching employees

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Jackson County arrested a former Seymour restaurant owner for inappropriately touching female employees.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday night that Marc Gebhart, 67, was arrested Monday. He is the former co-owner of Vat & Barrel.

Troopers say the investigation began in February when a former employee told them Gebhart touched her inappropriately in 2023 at a separate location in Seymour.

Investigators say more victims were then discovered, with incidents happening as far back as 2020.

Gebhart faces multiple battery charges.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Governing bodies tussle over control...
Indiana News /
MacKenzie Scott donates $640M, more...
News /
Health Spotlight: Video game eases...
Health Spotlight /
Indiana police: On day of...
Solar Eclipse /
Teams developing therapy for aggressive...
Health Spotlight /
Experimental drug may prove effective...
Health Spotlight /
How Pacers coach Jenny Boucek’s...
Celebrating Women's History /
IMPD virtual town hall to...
Local News /