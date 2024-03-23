Search
Four Teens Arrested in Indianapolis Following Firearms Investigation

by: Ryan Hedrick, WIBC
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Four teenagers have been arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police after an investigation earlier this month.

According to a social media post by IMPD, on March 12, detectives from the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) searched a home in the 3300 block of East New York Street.

During the search, the police detained five young people and found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Gary; an AR-15 reported stolen from an Indianapolis gun store on March 9, as well as cocaine and marijuana.

