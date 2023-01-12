Franklin Central Jr. High student arrested for gun in backpack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Franklin Central Junior High School student was arrested Wednesday for having a gun in their backpack, according to Dr. Kent Pettet, Chief Public Relations Officer for Franklin Township Community School Corporation.

Pettet shared a statement saying:

“Yesterday, January 11th, 2023, FCJH Administration were notified that a student may have been in possession of a gun on campus. School administration, in conjunction with the FTCSC Police Department and district school security officers, responded immediately and ultimately recovered a gun from a student’s backpack. FTCSC Police Department and FCJH Administration continued to investigate into the evening of January 11th in pursuit of criminal charges and the most severe discipline possible per the FTCSC Student Handbook. The gun recovered never left the student’s backpack.

We believe everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment, and we are proud of the student who spoke up. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any unsafe situation or behavior to a staff member or school resource officer. ‘If you see something, say something’ is our greatest asset in school safety.“