‘Gotta catch ’em all’: Mooresville police searching for suspected Pokémon card thieves

The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public's help looking for two suspected Pokémon card thieves. Police say the two suspects stole over $500 worth of trading cards from a flea market on Dec. 9, 2023. (Provided Photos/Mooresville Police Department via Facebook)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Mooresville Police Department was seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects in a “high-dollar” trading card theft.

Police said in a social media post Monday that the two stole a bundle of expensive Pokémon cards at the Treasures Flea Market on Saturday.

The department told News 8 that the card seller estimated the cards were worth over $500. They also say that they are continuing to gather information on the suspects.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Mooresville Police Officer Anderson at 317-831-3434 or email him at banderson@pd.Mooresville.in.gov.

Mooresville is half an hour southwest of Indianapolis, just south of Plainfield.