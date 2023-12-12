‘Gotta catch ’em all’: Mooresville police searching for suspected Pokémon card thieves
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Mooresville Police Department was seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects in a “high-dollar” trading card theft.
Police said in a social media post Monday that the two stole a bundle of expensive Pokémon cards at the Treasures Flea Market on Saturday.
The department told News 8 that the card seller estimated the cards were worth over $500. They also say that they are continuing to gather information on the suspects.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Mooresville Police Officer Anderson at 317-831-3434 or email him at banderson@pd.Mooresville.in.gov.
Mooresville is half an hour southwest of Indianapolis, just south of Plainfield.