Greenfield police seek help to find ‘Walmart Flasher’

Greenfield, Indiana, police shared grainy photos Sept. 28, 2023, in their search for a man they've nicknamed the "Walmart Flasher." (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department via tip411)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police shared grainy photos Thursday in their search for a man they’ve nicknamed the “Walmart Flasher.”

Photos of the man and his car were on a wanted poster, shared via tip411, with the filename “Walmart Flasher.”

Detectives say the man is believed to have exposed his genitals at the Walmart in Greenfield on Saturday.

They noted his distinctive white, long mustache; his cut-off T-shirt; and his white hat or bandana.

He left the store in a red or maroon Dodge passenger car.

No additional information on the case was provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department at 317-477-4410. That phone line is only open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, although callers can leave their names and a message. Otherwise, people with information can text the investigators at 847411 and include “GPDTIP” with their information. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through smartphones, the wanted posted says, but did not include details.

Greenfield is a city of 24,785 people that’s in Hancock County, which is directly east of Indianapolis and Marion County.