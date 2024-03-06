Greenfield teen arrested for possession of guns and drugs

Picture of three handguns found during a search of the Greenfield teen's residence. The orange piece of plastic pictured is a "switch." (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield boy is in a juvenile detention facility after being arrested Tuesday for possessing guns and drugs.

Detectives with the Greenfield Police Department began investigating the teen after receiving information that he was allegedly selling handgun “switches.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Greenfield detectives were conducting surveillance on a residence in the Saw Mill neighborhood on the west side of Greenfield. Detectives observed a hand-to-hand exchange with the suspect and another person in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and a “switch” was found in the vehicle. After the “switch” was located, the teen was arrested without incident at the residence. After the teen’s parents arrived at the residence, a search warrant was executed. During the search, detectives located three illegal handguns, illegal narcotics, and additional “switches” for Glock handguns.

A “switch” is a small device that can be placed on the back of a Glock handgun, converting the semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. The “switch” itself is considered a machine gun by Indiana and Federal law.

The teen was on monitored home detention at the time of his arrest for prior gun-related crimes. Charges will be determined by the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office and filed with the court.