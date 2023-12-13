Greenwood police arrest 2 teens in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Greenwood police arrest 2 teens in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in a residential area of Greenwood on Sunday.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as 18-year-old Ethan David of Indianapolis.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, a neighbor called the police after finding David shot to death in a car in the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive sometime Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found David in the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced Wednesday morning that officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl for their roles in the incident.

The names of the suspects have not been released.