Male dead after shooting in Greenwood

Scene of the incident near the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male is dead after a shooting in Greenwood on Sunday evening.

According to officers with the Greenwood Police Department, a neighbor called police after finding an identified male shot to death. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive and found the male dead in a car with gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not immediately release details on the identity of the victim or suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.