Male dead after shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male is dead after a shooting in Greenwood on Sunday evening.
According to officers with the Greenwood Police Department, a neighbor called police after finding an identified male shot to death. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive and found the male dead in a car with gunshot wounds.
Investigators did not immediately release details on the identity of the victim or suspect information.
This story will be updated when more information has been released.