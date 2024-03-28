Hendricks County deputies arrest Brownsburg man for school threat

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brownsburg man on Wednesday for threatening his former high school on social media.

On Tuesday, Hendricks Country authorities were notified that a former Tri-West Hendricks High School student had been posting disturbing messages and videos on his social media account, which led many members of the community to be in fear that the man would come to Tri-West Hendricks High School and carry out a violent attack.

As investigators looked into the incident, additional facts came to light that rose to the level of criminal activity and a violation of Indiana law. Investigators immediately followed up on the new information and filed an affidavit with a Hendricks County court requesting an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was identified as Carson Cole, 20, of Brownsburg.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cole was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hendricks County Jail, where he is being held without bond for the criminal offense of intimidation.