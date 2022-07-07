Crime Watch 8

Howard County sheriff launches app to better inform public

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher announced Thursday a new app to connect his office with residents and visitors, and provide a quicker way for information to be distributed to anyone with a smartphone.

The app was developed by a division of OCV LLC that specializes in providing mobile apps for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the United States.

The app will include these features: warrants, join a team, jail information, sex offenders, submit a tip, contact information, and current inmates.

“Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones,” said OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings.

The app is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Residents can search for the app by typing “Howard County Sheriff’s Office, IN.”