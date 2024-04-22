IMPD: 1 killed in shooting on city’s near northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the street in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue at 9:45 a.m. That's located near the New Bridge Apartments. (WISH PHOTO/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died following a shooting at a near northeast side apartment complex Monday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the street in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue at 9:45 a.m. That’s located near the New Bridge Apartments.

Officers arrived and found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley told News 8 that police believed the incident was targeted and involved two people who knew each other.

Homicide detectives responded and spoke with several witnesses at the scene regarding the investigation. Investigators are expected to be at the scene for several hours gathering evidence.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.