Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 person dead after shooting on West 79th Street & Michigan Road

An IMPD patrol car sits behind a line of crime scene tape on July 5, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday evening. Police say they’re being transferred to a hospital, and have not confirmed the person’s condition.

Police say the shooting happened at West 79th Street and Michigan Road. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police have not yet confirmed if the person is deceased.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police say a disturbance broke out. When they arrived, they say they found a Hispanic man in his 30s shot in a parking lot. Police have confirmed the Hispanic man in is 30s is deceased. They also said another Hispanic man in his 20s was pistol whipped. Police have not provided the names of either of the men involved.

Investigators say they found shell casings and the firearm was recovered. They also say the suspect fled the scene.