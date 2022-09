Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 person in critical condition after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a shooting Monday that left a person in critical condition on the northeast side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot on Monday at North Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Officers located a victim with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds. This is still an ongoing investigation. We will update this story has soon as more information becomes available.