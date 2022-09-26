Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store.

According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on a vehicle believed to have been involved in series of strong robberies. During the investigation, police say they observed a suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart at 3805 South Keystone Ave.

Detectives say they saw a man exit the vehicle, run toward a woman who was walking to her car, and removed her purse from her shoulder before running back to the vehicle. After further investigation, IMPD SWAT performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and Allen and Hawkins were taken into custody. Investigators say the victim’s bank card was removed from Hawkins’s bra. Investigators also said the victim’s social security card and Hoosier Works card were found on the ground inside the vehicle.

Further into the investigation, detectives found the victim’s purse inside a dumpster in Stone Lake Apartments, where police say the suspect vehicle stopped after the robbery.

Police say they interviewed Hawkins and Allen. During the interview, they say Hawkins confessed to the strong-armed robberies at the Walmart, as well as another incident at Kroger that happened that same night. They say Allen denied knowledge of the robbery. Both Allen and Hawkins were arrested for strong-armed robbery.