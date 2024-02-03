IMPD: 2 bodies recently found were 150 yards apart

2 women killed in same area in last week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Concerning two recent deaths on Mitthoeffer Road, the acting chief of Indianapolis police on Friday afternoon gave an update on the two cases.

Police on Thursday found the body of 52-year old Marianne Weis and on Saturday found 58-year old Shannon Lassere dead. Both bodies were found about 150 yards apart near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police wouldn’t say how they died, but both were killed in a similar manner. IMPD says both either lived in the area or had strong connections to the area. Police say they don’t know if the two homicides are connected.

Acting Police Chief Chris Bailey said during a news conference, “Anytime we lose a life in our community by violent means, it’s a devastating impact on the community generally. I can’t imagine the loss these families feel right now when their loved ones were taken away from them in this manner, and that’s why we’re here. We want them to know we care about them, we care about all the families of the victims of our homicides and murder in our community.”

Police asked anyone with information on the victims’ whereabouts in the days before their death to call investigators.

They’re also asking anyone with cameras in the area to check them for anything suspicious.

Police plan to increase patrols in the area, and detectives will be canvassing the area in the next few days.

