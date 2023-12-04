IMPD arrests man suspected of 9 robberies, including 3 on Thanksgiving

Javonte Smith, 32, of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Smith on Dec. 1, 2023, for his connection to nine armed robberies starting on Nov. 21, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Friday who was suspected of nine different robberies dating back to Nov. 21, including three robberies on Thanksgiving day.

On Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives responded to an armed robbery that happened at the Kroger at 524 E. 16th St. Investigators gathered information on a suspect and their vehicle, and soon after arrested 32-year-old Javonte Smith.

During their search of Smith’s vehicle, they located items that were stolen from Kroger. Detectives believe Smith was connected to multiple other robberies at different locations on the north and east sides of Indy.

Nov. 21: Family Dollar – 131 W. 38th St.

Nov. 22: McDonald’s – 37 W. 38th St.

Nov. 22: Family Dollar – 715 E. 38th St.

Nov. 23: McDonald’s – 2551 N. Emerson Ave.

Nov. 23: Attempted robbery at McDonald’s – 1611 N. Meridian St.

Nov. 23: McDonald’s – 1611 N. Meridian St.

Nov. 24: Wal-Mart – 5550 E. Fall Creek N. Dr.

Nov. 27: Wal-Mart – N. Keystone Ave.

Dec. 1: Kroger – 524 E. 16th St.

Smith was arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make the final charging decision.