IMPD: Death of man found ‘sitting in chair,’ ‘breathing irregularly’ deemed a homicide

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Details are few, but Indianapolis police say the Monday death of a man at a home on the west side has been deemed a homicide.

The person was not publicly identified in a news release issued Wednesday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

News 8 on Wednesday afternoon emailed the Marion County Coroner’s Office to learn the identification of the man.

The release said officers arrived about 10:30 p.m. Monday and talked to people in the household in the 500 block of South Holt Road. That’s in a residential area between Washington Street and the I-70 interchange.

The release said that household members “said the decedent was sitting in a chair and noticed he started breathing irregularly.”

Medics determined the man died at the home.

No other details on the homicide were immediately provided in the IMPD news release.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Sgt. Michael Duke at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at michael.duke@indy.gov.

