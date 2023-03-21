IMPD: Disagreement between neighbors ends with shooting that injures woman, son

IMPD patrol cars parked at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis that injured a woman and juvenile on March 21, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and child were taken to the hospital early Tuesday after a disagreement between neighbors led to a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road. That’s an address within the Abbey Meadows Apartments, just east of 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a woman and a juvenile male who had been shot. Investigators believe the two are mother and son. Both were stable when taken to a hospital, according to IMPD.

Police at the scene tell News 8 the shooting was a “targeted incident” involving neighbors that began when someone pushed a door into someone else.

“People don’t always get along, but there’s no reason to resort to violence, especially with guns — in this instance, over a door being pushed into someone else. It could have been a simple mistake. But again, it’s not worth resorting to gun violence to solve your problems,” IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.