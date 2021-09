Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating woman shot at McDonald’s on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of East 38th Street for a report of a person shot.

One on the scene, officers located a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect or victim information has been released.