IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run late Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of East 34th Street and Leland Avenue on a report of a person struck.

When investigators arrived, they found a man lying in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officers learned through initial investigation that the man was riding a bike going eastbound when he was struck by a vehicle also going eastbound. The vehicle left the scene.

Police say they are working to gather information on potential suspects and vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).