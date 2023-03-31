IMPD: January death ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for any information to help solve a January homicide.

On Wednesday, January 11, shortly after 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Larman Drive on a report of a unresponsive person. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult male unresponsive inside the residence. Medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

On Tuesday, March 28, the case was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sgt. Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov