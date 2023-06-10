IMPD: Juvenile injured in southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile female is in critical condition after an accidental shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Friday, police say.

At 9:58 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 4100 block of South Post Road. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile female with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition, but was downgraded to critical condition after arriving at the hospital.

Police believe a gun was bought for someone at the household. While showing it off, the recipient of the gun dropped it, causing it to fire at the juvenile female.

The juvenile’s age was not made immediately available by IMPD.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.