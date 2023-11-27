IMPD: Man arrested after fondling himself in children’s ball pit

People are pictured in a pool of colourful balls that popped up at London Southbank, as it's part of a Virgin Holidays initiative, London on September 13, 2018. Indianapolis police arrested a man on Nov. 22, 2023, after officers say he was caught fondling himself in a ball pit at a northeast side playground and arcade. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man last week after officers say he was caught fondling himself in a ball pit at a northeast side playground and arcade.

IMPD North District officers were dispatched to 5729 E. 86th St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday on a report of trouble with a person. That’s the address of Smiley’s Ocean Themed Adventure Park in Castleton.

When they arrived, they learned from officers that 31-year-old Kaiyung Yu was caught by the store manager and a witness fondling his genitals in a ball pit in a children’s play area. Court documents say Yu was seen by multiple children and adults touching himself.

Officers read Yu his Miranda Rights through a language line. After agreeing, court documents say Yu told officers that “he was ‘sorry’ and he did not want his wife to know” what happened.

When officers observed Yu, they “noticed he had slight bruising to his face area and was bleeding from the nose and mouth.” Investigators later learned from staff that after employees caught Yu, they tried to pull him from the pit.

After coming out of the ball pit, Yu started running before falling and hitting his face on the ground, court papers say.

Investigators add that Yu was visiting the adventure park with his son. Officers later contacted Yu’s wife who arrived later to pick up their son.

Yu was arrested and taken to the Marion County jail. He was not listed as an inmate as of Monday.

A court hearing is set for Dec. 11.