Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in east side shooting

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting Monday night.

According to a release, police received reports around 9:45 p.m. Monday about a person shot in the 300 block of South Gray Street. When they arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the victim to a hospital nearby in serious condition.

After further investigation, police determined Joshua Burke, 30, as a suspect in the shooting. Burke was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police did not provide the identity of the person shot.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Bryan Rigby at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Bryan.Rigby@indy.gov.