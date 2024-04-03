Search
IMPD: Man dies days after shot in residential area near Mitthoeffer Road

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he was found early Thursday with gunshot wounds in a residential area on the far-east side of Indianapolis, police say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Addam T. Hart, 25.

Police say they were called just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Gable Drive. That’s southeast of the I-70 overpass for North Mitthoeffer Road.

Hart had been taken from the crime scene to a hospital in critical condition. Police say he died on Monday, and the case became a homicide.

In a news release issued Tuesday night, police did not provide any information about what may have led to the shooting or whether a suspect was being sought.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or gregory.shue@indy.gov.

