IMPD: Man wanted for 2021 double murder arrested in Los Angeles

Lamar Ball has been arrested in Los Angeles for the 2021 shooting that killed Justice Wills and Eric Colvin in Indianapolis on June 28, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted for a 2021 double homicide in Indianapolis was arrested this week in Los Angeles, police said Friday.

Lamar Ball, 33, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of 22-year-old Justice Willis and 18-year-old Eric Colvin on June 28, 2021.

Willis and Colvin were found dead inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole in the 9800 block of Woodmsall Drive. That’s a residential area just north of Warren Central High School near Mitthoeffer Road.

Homicide detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Ball as a possible suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued in October 2022.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Los Angeles Police Department located Ball in Los Angeles.

Ball was arrested after he tried to run from police. Two LAPD officers were injured in the incident, according to IMPD.

Ball has outstanding charges in Los Angeles County for his actions there, IMPD says.

Online court records show Ball faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Willis and Colvin.

Police did not say when Ball will be extradited back to Indianapolis and a preliminary hearing date has not been set.

A booking photo was not available.