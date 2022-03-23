Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer and boyfriend charged for growing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A veteran officer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and her boyfriend have been charged for growing marijuana.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged IMPD Officer Christina Slack and Jamel Owens in the case. They both face two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, IMPD officers were sent to the 2900 block of S. Pasadena St. on Dec. 27, 2021 for a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and noted “the strong odor of raw marijuana and observed fans as well as a black canvas cover that the fans were connected to,” according to court documents.

Police say Slack said she was attacked by Owens.

A search of the residence revealed 18 marijuana plants, as well as what officers believe to be psychedelic mushrooms. Court documents state the pot weighed 1,285.2 grams.

Police say text messages and videos reveal the couple discussing the grow operation.

In one video from October 2021, Owens “says he is going to let everyone know that she is a ‘dirty cop,’” according to court documents.

“Learning that one of IMPD’s officers was charged is never something I want to hear. These charges are certainly a disappointment for me and the entire department,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “At the same time, I appreciate for the work of detectives within the department who investigated this incident to the fullest,” he added.

IMPD says Slack is suspended with a recommendation for termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

Online court records state Slack and Owens have an initial hearing on April 26.

Owens was arrested and charged with domestic battery but online court records indicate those charges were dismissed on March 3.