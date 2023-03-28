Search
IMPD: Person found shot in vehicle at east side intersection

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. Monday to a possible person shot at 19th and Rural Streets. That’s just south of Massachusetts Avenue near Brookside Park.

IMPD says officers found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

