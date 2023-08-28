Search
IMPD: Police shooting on city’s northwest side

4500 block of Woodland Drive (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a police shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

A man was shot by an IMPD officer after a two hour standoff.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. According to a tweet from IMPD, no officers were injured in the incident.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

