IMPD: Police shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a police shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
A man was shot by an IMPD officer after a two hour standoff.
The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. According to a tweet from IMPD, no officers were injured in the incident.
IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive.
There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.
Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/tIquVA7yt7
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 28, 2023
This story will be updated when more information has been released.