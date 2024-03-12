IMPD releases bodycam video of Jan. 25 police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday the bodycam footage of a deadly police shooting on the city’s east side in January.

IMPD officers made a high-risk traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at North Temple Avenue and Brookside Parkway North Drive. That’s along Brookside Park just west of North Rural Street.

IMPD East District Violence Reduction Team was attempting to locate 48-year-old Raphael Dekemper, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and invasion of privacy, police say.

Dekemper was located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street and was seen leaving a house and getting back into the passenger seat of a 2006 Pontiac Vibe.

A home security camera captured the traffic stop after the Pontiac came to a stop. An officer told the driver to turn the car off. Another officer told the passengers in the car to put their hands out the window.

In the video, it shows Dekemper raising a gun and firing multiple shots at responding officers. The woman driving the Pontiac was taken into custody unharmed without incident.

Bodycam footage from two officers, Michael Sojka and Nickolas Smith, shows them firing their service weapons several times. A third officer, Andrew Hibschman, discharged a service weapon. Bodycam footage captured Dekemper as he was pointing the firearm at the officers.

Dekemper was later seen on the ground.

Officers approached and used a ballistic shield for protection, and secured Dekemper’s firearm. IMPD provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Dekemper was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation.

Related Coverage