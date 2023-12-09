IMPD releases video involving police shooting at restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released body camera footage of a Oct. 26 police shooting that killed 37-year-old Fredrick Davis.

Police approached Davis at a Rodeway Inn hotel on E. 21st St. for trespassing. Davis allegedly ran from the location. Police tried to arrest Davis nearby. The video shows Davis allegedly grab an officer’s gun and fire it, hitting that officer in the leg. That officer pulled out a “back-up gun,” shooting back and hitting Davis.

Davis was still able to run outside where he was caught. Medics took Davis to a hospital, where he later died. Nobody inside the restaurant was hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.