IMPD releases video of armed burglary suspect

Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

IMPD responded to the 2100 block of E. 65th St. just after noon on Monday. Officers and a SWAT team were sent to the home but the suspect was not inside.

On Wednesday, IMPD released security video from inside the residence in an effort to help identify the man.

If you know who he is, please call 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Your tip will remain anonymous and can result in a cash reward.

